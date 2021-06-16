This Listener Proposed At His Own Movie Premiere

This is so amazing! Thanks to listener Samuel Foree for sending us the link to his romantic movie he put together over the course of year leading up to proposing to his girlfriend. He takes us all on the journey, leading to Tinseltown theater where she is surprised with all of it!
He writes in the video caption:
A full year ago I started planning a proposal and I can finally breathe and let this secret out!!! I rented out a theater at Tinseltown today and Katie thought I had to film a wedding. Her brother invited her to a “movie” for her nephew’s birthday but what she didn’t know, was that it was a movie I produced for her!! Looking forward to spending forever with you Katie Shircliffe!!!
We can only guess how incredible the wedding video will be!
CONGRATULATIONS SAMUEL AND KATIE!!