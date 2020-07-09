      Breaking News
This Life Hack For Plants Is Unexpected And We Don’t Know How To Feel

A woman is going viral for what she says is her secret to helping her indoor plants thrive. She says she sticks a tampon in them.

Empress Eyrie took to Facebook and explained how sticking tampons in the soil of her indoor plants can stop them from being overwatered every time.

When the roots are drowning in water, the plant can’t get the nutrients from the soil or supply water to the upper parts of the leaves so it would start to change color, wilt or die.  The tampon takes care of the excess water so that the plants get just the right amount. The pictures are a little jarring…

Not sure many men would do this…but it looks like it works! She’s got a YouTube channel if you want more HERE

 

