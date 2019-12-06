      Weather Alert

This Kindergartener Invited His Class To His Adoption

Dec 5, 2019 @ 7:38pm

Grab the tissues for the happy ugly cry because OMG!!

Michael Orlando Clark Jr. from Grand Rapids, MI invited his entire kindergarten class to attend his adoption hearing. So 35 kids were all there with paper hearts on sticks waving in joy at the half hour long celebration, and this might be the best thing you see all day!

His teacher said, “We began the school year as a family,” “Family doesn’t have to be DNA, because family is support and love.”

Each of Michael’s classmates introduced themselves and told the Judge why they were there. Because they love their buddy!

VIDEO HERE 

FULL STORY HERE

 

 

TAGS
adoption class Grand Rapids invited Kindergarten
POPULAR POSTS
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Forbes Released The World’s Highest-Paid Musicians of 2018
At a Twista Concert, Sign Language Interpreter Becomes the Real Star
Big Bang Theory Stars Set to Star in a New Show to take Place in Louisville
Which Celebrities Are Losing Their Homes to California Wildfires
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE