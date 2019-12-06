This Kindergartener Invited His Class To His Adoption
Grab the tissues for the happy ugly cry because OMG!!
Michael Orlando Clark Jr. from Grand Rapids, MI invited his entire kindergarten class to attend his adoption hearing. So 35 kids were all there with paper hearts on sticks waving in joy at the half hour long celebration, and this might be the best thing you see all day!
His teacher said, “We began the school year as a family,” “Family doesn’t have to be DNA, because family is support and love.”
Each of Michael’s classmates introduced themselves and told the Judge why they were there. Because they love their buddy!
