This Kid Won Halloween Already

This kid in Ohio is winning Halloween with his epic crochet “Slimer” costume from Ghostbusters!

Stephanie Pokorny creates elaborate costumes using crochet. This Halloween, Jack chose to be the character “Slimer” from 1984 film Ghostbusters. This one is extra-special thought with the finishing touch of glow-in-the-dark paint so that it would light up at night.

She’s done this before: she also made an impressive Predator costume.

GIVE THAT KID (HONESTLY, HIS MOM DESERVES THEM) ALL THE FULL-SIZE CANDY BARS!

