This Kid With A Vision Board WOWS The AGT Judges
Jacob from Florida brought his vision board on stage to show him getting a standing ovation after his audition on AGT! He also shares that he deals with PDDNOS, which stands for Pervasive Developmental Disorder – Not Otherwise Specified (PDD–NOS). It means his brain thinks about things more literally, so music helps him express himself. And you need to watch him master the piano and slay on the drums!!!
So did he get that standing ovation? YES HE DID.