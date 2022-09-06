This Kid Who Loves Corn Is Taking Over The Internet
September 6, 2022 8:04AM EDT
This is so pure…and so dang adorable. YouTube channel Recess Therapy interviews kids…and they found one who is just overwhelmed with how amazing corn is. And now there are songs.
Kevin Bacon did a version of this catchy song…(ironically, not sure he’s ever sung about BACON.)
Chipotle jumped on the bandwagon!