99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

This Kid Who Loves Corn Is Taking Over The Internet

September 6, 2022 8:04AM EDT
Share

This is so pure…and so dang adorable. YouTube channel Recess Therapy interviews kids…and they found one who is just overwhelmed with how amazing corn is. And now there are songs.

Kevin Bacon did a version of this catchy song…(ironically, not sure he’s ever sung about BACON.)

 

@kevinbacon I can’t imagine a more beautiful thing #itscorn #corn ♬ It’s Corn – Tariq & The Gregory Brothers & Recess Therapy

Chipotle jumped on the bandwagon!

More about:
corn kid
I love corn
Recess Therapy

POPULAR POSTS

1

JLo Upset At "Private" Wedding Video Leak
2

Couple's "Italian" Engagement Photo Shoot Flawlessly Fools The Internet
3

Britney Spears Responds To Her Sons Speaking Out
4

Keanu Reeves Surprises Couple At Their Wedding
5

Lance Bass Tosses Out A Name To Fill Justin's Spot If 'NSync Were To Tour

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE