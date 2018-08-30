This Kid Flawlessly Lip Syncing Lady Gaga Gets Gaga’s Attention

Twitter fell in love with this kid saying goodbye to his friends, but he was actually slaying the lip sync game to Lady Gaga’s “Telephone”.
Whats up friends!!! Here is myy newww newww video! I had to cut some of the beginning😬. Sorry!! It wasn’t that important anyway. And plus it wasn’t going to fit😵. The end is the best☺️. Okay! I hope you like likeeee it!! I love ya all sooo much💖💓😘💕💗💗💓💓💞💝💘💘💘💘💘 pic.twitter.com/QQYA0HBOv9
— Staten Harry🐾💖. Please call me Staten🐾💓 (@HarryStaten) August 24, 2018
Gaga noticed the cuteness explosion that is 11-year-old Staten (with a long a) Harry!
Paws Up Harry!!! You’re so cute!! I ❤️ you! 😊 https://t.co/evgF2XYNYD
— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 22, 2018
MTV’s TRL caught up with Staten after the video gained traction and asked him to share what Lady Gaga means to him. Grab the tissues, because this one’s a doozy: