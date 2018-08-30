This Kid Flawlessly Lip Syncing Lady Gaga Gets Gaga’s Attention

Twitter fell in love with this kid saying goodbye to his friends, but he was actually slaying the lip sync game to Lady Gaga’s “Telephone”.

Gaga noticed the cuteness explosion that is 11-year-old Staten (with a long a) Harry!

MTV’s TRL caught up with Staten after the video gained traction and asked him to share what Lady Gaga means to him. Grab the tissues, because this one’s a doozy:

“She inspires me to always be myself, be kind to myself and others, and to always stay positive, and always love no matter who or what you love that love is truly love,” he said. “And she inspires me to be strong and stay strong no matter what life throws at you!!!!. My paws will always be up FOREVER! Love Always Beats Hate!!”

