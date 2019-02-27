This Kentucky Town Is Going To Pay You To Get Drunk

If you’ve been looking for a reason to visit Richmond, Kentucky, here it is. They’re going to feed you and pay you $100 to get drunk.

As with anything that sounds too good to be true, there is a catch. The Department of Criminal Justice Training in Richmond, is looking for 50 volunteers to help them with field sobriety training sessions for Kentucky police officers.

You will be fed and given regulated amounts of alcohol and then given a field sobriety test.

They will be holding this training session multiple times throughout the year and will need 5 volunteers per session. If you’re interested in taking part, you’ll need to be 21 years old and have no previous DUIs. Oh, and unless you live in Richmond, you’ll need a designated driver. You don’t wanna be half in the bag, driving away from a bunch of cops. That would just be stupid.

Wanna take part? Get a hold of Brooke Norton with the Dept. of Criminal Justice Training at 859-622-6453 or by email at docjt.duitraining@ky.gov.

