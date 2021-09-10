      Weather Alert

This Jennifer Aniston Interview Gets Cringey When The Host Tells Her She’s “Not A Morning Person”

Sep 10, 2021 @ 7:33am

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon were on British morning TV show “The One Show” Wednesday talking about filming Season 2 of their Apple TV+ drama, “The Morning Show”, Jennifer did seem to struggle to find her words a bit through the first half, but then it went sharply downhill when she got cut off by host Jermaine Jenas. He jumped in to ask Reese another question before Jennifer was fully done with answering the previous question, and then he made it worse by joking Jennifer “pretty much sold it to me that she’s not a morning person.”

The look Aniston shot him a look, and questioned “Did I sell that to you? Did I get a good deal?”…and Reese was awkwardly caught in the crossfire!  YIKES. Maybe he wasn’t aware TELLING someone they aren’t a morning person isn’t exactly a compliment. Reese saves the day with her spunky attitude and does confirm she’s the morning person and Jen is more of a night owl.

