This Is Why You Won’t See The Weeknd’s New Video In IMAX

Aug 6, 2021 @ 9:09am

The Weeknd’s video for his new song “Take My Breath” will not be shown in IMAX this weekend.

The video was scheduled to air in IMAX theaters before Suicide Squad this week, but was pulled due to epilepsy warnings regarding to the “intense strobe lighting” in the clip.

Fans on Twitter reacted the way we’d expect them to… with sarcasm.

