This Is Why You Didn’t See Arthur Gunn On The ‘American Idol’ Finale
In the wake of the American Idol finale, Arthur Gunn is talking, vaguely, about why he was a no-show for the season 19 final episode. He had some stunning performances on the show and was a favorite for many fans!
He stood out from day 1 for the judges!
“What happened is not much to discuss at this point. It was [a] last minute decision but I couldn’t help but say no cause of some personal morals and values due to unpleasant environmental experiences,” Gunn, 23, wrote in a Monday, May 24, Instagram post. “It’s not necessary to state it, it is what it is, so I felt like I had to move on, It’s not the show @americanidol to blame, they were there long before nor anyone related to show.”
“I’m grateful for @americanidol for [giving] me this platform and [helping] me to reach out to you all. Sometimes things happens [sic] and it happens for a reason I guess. I feel upset about it as much as all you might have, and I’m sorry if I did let down anyone but I felt like all these confrontations didn’t need to happen at the show, so I just had to move on from there, sometimes all we can do is move on!!!”
He missed out on performing with Sheryl Crow, but did drop a new song: