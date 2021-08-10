This Is Why Quentin Tarantino Never Gave His Mom Any Of His Fortune

Quentin Tarantino has some cautionary words for parents: “There are consequences for your words as you deal with your children. Remember there are consequences for your sarcastic tone about what’s meaningful to them.”
While making an appearance on The Moment podcast, Quentin said, “My mom always had a hard time about my scholastic non-ability…[she] was bitching at me about [writing screenplays]… and then in the middle of her little tirade, she said, ‘Oh, and by the way, this little ‘writing career,’ with the finger quotes and everything. This little ‘writing career’ that you’re doing? That s— is over.’”
“When she said that to me in that sarcastic way, I go, ‘Okay lady, when I become a successful writer, you will never see one penny one from my success. There will be no house for you. There’s no vacation for you, no Elvis Cadillac for mommy. You get nothing. Because you said that,’”
So did he keep his promise? “Yeah. I helped her out with a jam with the IRS. But no house. No Cadillac, no house.”
