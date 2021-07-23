      Weather Alert

This Is Why Mark Wahlberg Watches His Kids’ Sports From The Car

Jul 23, 2021 @ 9:10am

Mark Wahlberg is starring in a new movie “Joe Bell” and talks about the importance of being the biggest supporter of your children and the problem of bullying. He also talked to Entertainment Tonight about raising kids in the public eye, and protecting them from the unwanted part of that spotlight.

He said he tries to give Ella, 17, Michael, 15, Brendan, 12, and Grace, 11, as much of a normal life as possible. “My kids wanna have their own identity, you know? I’m not allowed to get out of the car at football practice or a game,” he said. “I gotta sit in the car and watch.”

“At first I took it personally, because I wanna be there to support them, but supporting them is by making them feel comfortable in what they’re doing and them having their own identity too,” the Joe Bell star added. “It’s very difficult.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg)

“Joe Bell” is now in theaters!

