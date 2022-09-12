99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

This Is Why Fans Think Adele Secretly Got Married

September 12, 2022 12:38PM EDT
Share

Eagle-eyed fans picked up on a few clues from Adele’s recently Instagram posts that is setting the rumors flying that she married boyfriend Rich Paul!  Here’s the evidence:

  • She’s wearing a gold band in recent pictures arriving at Beyoncé’s Bel-Air Birthday bash.
  • During a video showing off her Emmy, a game box holding either dominos, mahjong tiles, or a Rummikub set with “The Paul’s” etched in it.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adele (@adele)

More about:
Adele
Beyonce
Birthday Party
Game
gold band
Instagram
Married
picture
Rich Paul
rumor
The Pauls

POPULAR POSTS

1

Dannielynn Birkhead's Sweet 16 Surprise!
2

Britney Spears Responds To Her Sons Speaking Out
3

Little Leaguer Back Home In Utah After Falling Out Of Top Bunk
4

Lance Bass Tosses Out A Name To Fill Justin's Spot If 'NSync Were To Tour
5

This Kid Who Loves Corn Is Taking Over The Internet

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE