This Is Why Everyone Was A Purdue Fan Saturday Night

Even Hoosier and Buckeye fans should probably have rooted for the black and gold Saturday night as the Boilermakers beat Ohio State at home. Not because they beat the no. 2 ranked team…but because of Purdue’s ‘honorary captain’, Tyler Trent.

Tyler was 15 years old when he was first diagnosed with cancer and had titanium put in his arm and grueling chemo. He enjoyed remission, only to then to be diagnosed again at 18. This time, they had to rebuild half his pelvis and again undergo tough chemotherapy. He was determined though in those four months to start school as a freshman on time at Purdue. He did. Coach Brohm made him Team Captain…the team visited his house. They all rallied behind this kid with HUGE school spirit.

Unfortunately now at age 20, he is terminal and forced to withdraw from school. He was hoping to make it to root the Boilers on in person at the Ohio State game. He did.

Purdue upset Ohio State 49-20 handing the Buckeyes their first loss of the season. Ohio State drops to 7-1 and falls from second to 11th in the AP Top 25 poll. But it was what happened in the locker room post game that is the REAL story.

What a moment for all.

#TylerStrong