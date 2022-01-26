      Weather Alert

This Is Why Chipotle Changed Their Name On Twitter

Jan 26, 2022 @ 10:09am

After BTS appeared on “The Late Late Show With James Corden”, they were enjoying some Chipotle. Only Jungkook mispronounced it…so Chipotle ran with it!

 

