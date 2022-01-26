This Is Why Chipotle Changed Their Name On Twitter

After BTS appeared on “The Late Late Show With James Corden”, they were enjoying some Chipotle. Only Jungkook mispronounced it…so Chipotle ran with it!
— Chicotle (@ChipotleTweets) January 25, 2022
Wanna try Chicotle too? We partnered w/ @ChipotleTweets so the first 7K US fans to use code NEWBIES in the Chipotle app get a FREE bowl!💜
First 7K uses only; while supplies last. Limit 1/trans. No 3rd party platforms. 13+ only. Expires 1/31/22. Terms: https://t.co/bNlyN3Y9iR
— US BTS ARMY ⁷🌌 (@USBTSARMY) January 26, 2022
