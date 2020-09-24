‘This Is Us’ Moves Up Season 5 Premiere Date
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: (L-R) Ron Cephas Jones, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Chris Sullivan, Justin Hartley, Mandy Moore, Susan Kelechi Watson, Michael Angarano, and Milo Ventimiglia attend NBC's "This Is Us" Pancakes with the Pearsons at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on August 10, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rachel Luna/Getty Images)
When everything seems to be getting postponed or canceled, the season 5 premiere date for NBC’s ‘This is Us’ has actually been moved UP! The season premiere will occur 2 weeks earlier than planned on October 27th from 9-11pm!