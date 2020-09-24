      Breaking News
Breonna Taylor Verdict Is In: Officer Brett Hankison Indicted on 3 Counts of Wanton Endangerment

‘This Is Us’ Moves Up Season 5 Premiere Date

Sep 24, 2020 @ 7:06am
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: (L-R) Ron Cephas Jones, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Chris Sullivan, Justin Hartley, Mandy Moore, Susan Kelechi Watson, Michael Angarano, and Milo Ventimiglia attend NBC's "This Is Us" Pancakes with the Pearsons at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on August 10, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rachel Luna/Getty Images)

When everything seems to be getting postponed or canceled, the season 5 premiere date for NBC’s ‘This is Us’ has actually been moved UP! The season premiere will occur 2 weeks earlier than planned on October 27th from 9-11pm!

 

TAGS
Mandy Moore october 27 Premiere Season 5 Sterling K Brown This Is Us
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Louisville Zoo is Launching New Sloth Exhibit Complete with Meet-And-Greet Opportunity
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE