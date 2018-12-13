This Is The Toy No Parent Wants You To Buy For Their Kids

Merry Christmas and happy holidays! Cute little children girls sitting by window and looking at Santa Claus flying in his sleigh against moon sky. Room decorated on Christmas. Kids enjoy the holiday.

There’s one toy on toy store shelves this holiday season that has parents shaking in their boots at the possibility of their kids getting it from Santa.

Question: Are you currently feuding with family members that you’ll be spending the holidays with? If the answer is yes, then you absolutely MUST get their kids this toy for Christmas. Because, no sane person who is on good terms with another would get it for their children.

They’re called “Yellies”. Strike one – it’s a toy spider. Spiders are evil, eight legged creepers. Strike two – yelling is what makes the toy do it’s thing.

No parent wants you to get toys that make noise for their children. So the only way to upstage the noise toy for that annoying person in your life is to get their child the silent toy that asks the child to make all the noise.

You want to never be invited to Christmas ever again? Get their child a Yellie this year. That’s how you get out of Christmas forever.