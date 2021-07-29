      Weather Alert

This Is The Room Kanye West Has Been Living In

Jul 29, 2021 @ 5:33am

Kanye West is finishing up his album “Donda.” Since it was supposed to be released on July 23, Kanye has been living inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz stadium to help him focus. He posted a photo of his living space on Instagram.

 

Kanye doesn’t have much in the room, only a twin bed, a TV and a small closet space that comprise the very humble cinderblock bedroom.

Page Six broke the news that Kanye West was living in a “private space” inside the stadium after it was reported that he wouldn’t leave the facility until his highly anticipated work was complete.

