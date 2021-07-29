This Is The Room Kanye West Has Been Living In

Kanye West is finishing up his album “Donda.” Since it was supposed to be released on July 23, Kanye has been living inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz stadium to help him focus. He posted a photo of his living space on Instagram.
Kanye doesn’t have much in the room, only a twin bed, a TV and a small closet space that comprise the very humble cinderblock bedroom.
Page Six broke the news that Kanye West was living in a “private space” inside the stadium after it was reported that he wouldn’t leave the facility until his highly anticipated work was complete.