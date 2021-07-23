THIS Is The Picture That Sparked Ryan Seacrest and Selena Gomez Rumors

Are Selena Gomez and Ryan Seacrest dating? That’s what fans are calling for. Ryan Seacrest posted a picture to Instagram celebrating Selena’s birthday and fans commented on how good the couple looked together.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest)
A post shared by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest)
“Celebrating the rarest of them all,” he said. “Cheers to you @selenagomez – happy birthday!” Ryan captioned the picture of him and Selena together.
Fans couldn’t even and rushed to the comments with one writing, “The two of you look great as a couple. Hey Ryan, hint hint.” Could this be a possibility?
We would never say never, but probably not.
Although fans would love to see Ryan and Selena as a couple, the truth is she’s way younger than Ryan, he’s 46 and Selena just turned 29, and he’s still dating Instagram model Aubrey Paige, who is 23, so maybe there is hope. Do you think Ryan Seacrest and Selena would make a good couple?