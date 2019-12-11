This Is The Hottest Selling Toy For The Holidays??
Google just launched Google Shopping 100, which lists the most searched products in eight categories: tech, kitchen gear, toys and games, accessories and apparel, gaming, sports and fitness, home goods and personal care. Topping the toy section this holiday shopping season is the ZURU 5 Surprise Mini Brands Mystery Capsule, a ball full of tiny objects that look very familiar.
The 5 Surprise Mini Brands toy consists of five small plastic capsules, each containing surprise mini replicas of real-life products like Mentos gum, a tiny pack of Spam or an itty bitty soy sauce. Since the toys in each ball vary, obviously the excitement lies with the mystery in the act of unboxing. YouTube has TONS of unboxing videos to waste hours on. There are over 500 possible items, with new surprises added every four to six months.
Um….this might be taking the whole surprise toy craze to a whole new level. Like, who would use these? Barbie?? She could stock her Dream House fridge and pantry I guess…
In second place on Google’s top trending toy products list is a Harry Potter-themed coding kit and farther down the list are more classic toys including a LEGO resort and a NERF blaster.
