      Weather Alert

This Is The Hottest Selling Toy For The Holidays??

Dec 11, 2019 @ 6:32am

Google just launched Google Shopping 100, which lists the most searched products in eight categories: tech, kitchen gear, toys and games, accessories and apparel, gaming, sports and fitness, home goods and personal care. Topping the toy section this holiday shopping season is the ZURU 5 Surprise Mini Brands Mystery Capsule, a ball full of tiny objects that look very familiar.

The 5 Surprise Mini Brands toy consists of five small plastic capsules, each containing surprise mini replicas of real-life products like Mentos gum, a tiny pack of Spam or an itty bitty soy sauce. Since the toys in each ball vary, obviously the excitement lies with the mystery in the act of unboxing. YouTube has TONS of unboxing videos to waste hours on. There are over 500 possible items, with new surprises added every four to six months.

Um….this might be taking the whole surprise toy craze to a whole new level. Like, who would use these?  Barbie?? She could stock her Dream House fridge and pantry I guess…

In second place on Google’s top trending toy products list is a Harry Potter-themed coding kit and farther down the list are more classic toys including a LEGO resort and a NERF blaster.

MORE HERE

 

TAGS
Google top toy mini brands Surprise ZURU
POPULAR POSTS
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Forbes Released The World’s Highest-Paid Musicians of 2018
At a Twista Concert, Sign Language Interpreter Becomes the Real Star
Big Bang Theory Stars Set to Star in a New Show to take Place in Louisville
Which Celebrities Are Losing Their Homes to California Wildfires
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE