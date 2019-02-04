This Is The Dumbest Lawsuit You Will Ever Hear About

A 27 year old man in India is bringing a lawsuit against his parents and the reason for it will leave you speechless and maybe even a little angry.

Have you ever heard of Anti-Natalism? It’s basically the belief that the Earth would be better off if humans didn’t exist. I’m just going to go out on a limb and assume that the followers of this belief system are bright, uplifting people to hang out with.

Raphael Samuel of New Delhi seems to be a believer of sorts. He’s suing his parents for bringing him into this world without his consent. You read that right.

Raphael says he has a great relationship with his parents but that they had him for THEIR joy and THEIR pleasure.

If you have some time and a little curiosity, you can tumble down the rabbit hole of insanity with Mr. Samuel on his Facebook page. He’s got a whole 800 followers. You can also check out his latest video on Youtube as well.

