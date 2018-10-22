This is The Best Thing You Can Do With Your Lottery Winnings

The Mega Millions and Powerball Lottery jackpots are absurd but what is the best thing to do with that money if you were to somehow hit both jackpots?

The question burning in everyone’s mind is “What Are You Gonna Do With All That Money If You Win?” While that is a good question to ask, it’s a boring one. You will no doubt be given similar answers like pay off debt, go on a vacation, quit my job. But, what if someone gave you another option with your money? What if you could bring something back?

With all that money, what television show would you bring back?

My answer: Rescue Me

If you’re playing the lottery, please play responsibly! It’s only a game.