This Is The Best Job on Earth and It Pays $100 Per Hour

If you’re a dog lover and are up for a move, then your dream job is in Texas and it will pay you $100 per hour to do something you love!

Some people’s job is digging ditches, while others’ job is serving food. Really, there are a million professions out there for the taking and provided you have the right qualifications, you can get one of them.

What we have here is not a profession of proper qualifications. Instead, we have a job opening for someone who simply loves puppies.

Mutts Canine Cantina (awesome name) is looking for their first ever ‘puptern’. Your job is to simply pet the puppies. TO PET THE PUPPIES!