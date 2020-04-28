This Is Going To Be Our New Favorite TV Show
A new show coming May 5th to truTV.
A few years ago, Mary Winchenbach went viral on Facebook because of how dang magical she is in pitching her products at craft fairs all over. She has a unique business model…make and sell crafts and jewelry made out of moose poo. She first went viral in 2018. And back then, we said we needed to get her to the St. James Art Show because YESSSSSSS. This was the original post that started it all.
They are excited the show is launching on Cinco de Mayo on truTV.
Set your reminder NOW.