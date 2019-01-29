This Is Amazing! You Can Name a Cockroach After Your Ex!

Most of us probably aren’t on good terms with an ex, so one zoo wants you to take something that reminds you of an unpleasant time and turn it into a positive!

An English zoo is asking for just $2 to have a cockroach named after an “ex-someone” in your life.

The Hemsley Conservation Centre will do the naming honors, then use the money for special projects at the zoo.

You, on the other hand, get the satisfaction of the naming rights and don’t have to make any unforgettable phone calls or texts. Plus, you are donating to a worthy cause. Win-win!