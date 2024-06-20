This Influencer Broke Into L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium To Kick A Field Goal

Josh Pokrywka goes by @bigggjenk on Instagram and is breaking into college football stadiums trying to kick a field goal, and he’s made his way to the Bluegrass state! He’s hit UK, WKU and now Louisville’s L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Pokrywka (@bigggjenk)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Pokrywka (@bigggjenk)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Pokrywka (@bigggjenk)

He’s trying to help out a good cause by donating $5 for every stadium he successfully kicks a field goal in, including $100 for the 100 he’s already been to. That will go to provide 10 meals for a kid in need.