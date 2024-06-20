99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

This Influencer Broke Into L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium To Kick A Field Goal

June 20, 2024 9:24AM EDT
Share
This Influencer Broke Into L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium To Kick A Field Goal

Josh Pokrywka goes by @bigggjenk on Instagram and is breaking into college football stadiums trying to kick a field goal, and he’s made his way to the Bluegrass state! He’s hit UK, WKU and now Louisville’s L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Josh Pokrywka (@bigggjenk)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Josh Pokrywka (@bigggjenk)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Josh Pokrywka (@bigggjenk)

He’s trying to help out a good cause by donating $5 for every stadium he successfully kicks a field goal in, including $100 for the 100 he’s already been to. That will go to provide 10 meals for a kid in need.

More about:
field goal
football stadiums
Josh Pokrywka
U Of L

POPULAR POSTS

1

Semi Driver Sydney Thomas Tells Her Story Of Dangling Off The Clark Memorial
2

Nicole Kidman And Sandra Bullock Sign On For "Practical Magic" Sequel
3

Vanna White's Emotional Goodbye To Pat Sajak
4

This Kentucky Kid Is Collecting Food Items For His School's Family Resource Center
5

Will Ferrell's Son Ranks His Most Embarrassing Dad Antics

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE