This Indiana Teacher Figured Out How To Give Quarantine Hugs To Her Students
Rear view of teenagers hugging under blue sky
They used 12 reusable bags to make a plastic barrier complete with arm holes on the front door of their home.
“Most students ran up to my door squealing!,” Pavelka told CNN.
“Then we hug a bunch of times and talk about all the things we’ve been doing. There’s usually a lot of jokes told and dance moves on display!” About 14 students came over for a hug. One parent said this was exactly what her son needed, as he went right home to make a grilled cheese! That’s something he hasn’t wanted to do for weeks!