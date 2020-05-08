      Breaking News
This Indiana Teacher Figured Out How To Give Quarantine Hugs To Her Students

May 8, 2020 @ 9:24am
Kelsey Pavelka is a second grade teacher in Muncie, Indiana and she was missing her students!  So her partner came up with a plan based on Tik Tok video of people hugging their family members.

They used 12 reusable bags to make a plastic barrier complete with arm holes on the front door of their home.

“Most students ran up to my door squealing!,” Pavelka told CNN. “Then we hug a bunch of times and talk about all the things we’ve been doing. There’s usually a lot of jokes told and dance moves on display!” About 14 students came over for a hug. One parent said this was exactly what her son needed, as he went right home to make a grilled cheese! That’s something he hasn’t wanted to do for weeks!
