This Iconic Movie Scene Was Totally Improvised By Jim Carrey

Dumb and Dumber from 1994 was a huge hit and still remains a cult classic loved by many. Jeff Daniels recently revealed one scene he didn’t see coming, because it was improvised by Jim Carrey. Carrey was known to improvise on his movies, but for the most part he says Jim stuck to the script for this one. There was one notable exception: the most annoying sound in the world.
Daniels said he just did his best to follow along:
There were moments, very few, where Jim would go off. And one of the few was, “You wanna hear the most annoying sound in the world?” That was in the middle of a take, what’s he doing? “Eeeeehhh” and then he does it, and I just repeated what he was doing, because when in doubt, repeat Jim. And that was kind of it, that was – I don’t remember other improv stuff.
