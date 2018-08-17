This High Maintenance Cat Needs a Forever Home

Bruno could be the most high maintenance cat ever, but he’s looking for a forever home that will indulge his diva attitude.

Bruno is currently posted up at Wright Way Rescue in Morton Grove, Illinois. Since his peculiar personality began to go viral, he’s been getting tons of interest. So much interest that Wright Way Rescue has begun poring over all of the interested forever homes in the hopes of finding the purrrfect one. See what I did there?

A little about Bruno:

He only likes one toy – his feather wand.

He stand on his hind legs when he’s hungry.

While he eats, it is imperative that you pet him the entire time.

Pet his face, NOT HIS BELLY!

His water must be placed in a room separate from his food.

His demands sound like the hospitality rider for a A-List Celebrity!