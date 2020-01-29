      Weather Alert

This Hashtag #GirlDad Is The Sweetest Tribute On The Internet Right Now

Jan 29, 2020 @ 8:00am

If you’ve seen the hashtag for #GirlDad trending on Instagram or Twitter, it’s because of this clip.

ESPN sports anchor Elle Duncan went viral for her touching and tear-filled tribute to Kobe Bryant. She recalls meeting him once at an event years ago while she was pregnant with her daughter, and the wise words he shared with her about parenting girls.

Follow the hashtag for the sweetest tributes from dads of daughters ever.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Proud #girldad

A post shared by Ben Davis (@bendavisradio) on

