This Halsey “Without Me” Remix is Incredible

SANTA MONICA, CA - JUNE 16: Recording artist Halsey attends the 2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 16, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for MTV)

DJ producer Illenium got his hands on “Without Me” by Halsey and what he did with it is best described as pure magic.

Remixes can often times be hit and miss. If the person remixing the song tries to get too cute and change too much of the song, then you can lose the essence of the song all together. But, if you don’t change enough and add your own interpretation to the song, we then wonder “why did you do this?”

Illenium teased the fact that he had remixed Halsey’s hit “Without Me” during his set at EDC in Orlando. Of the remix, Illenium had this to say:

“I’m stoked to finally get this one out to the world. I’ve always been a huge fan of Halsey, so being able to put my own spin on one of her tracks was really fun. Super happy with how it turned out, and I’m really hoping that it connects with both our fans.”

Take a listen for yourself. I think you’ll find it as incredible as I did.