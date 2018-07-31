This Halsey Fan Is Winning The Internet Because Of His Act Of Kindness

This Halsey fan is winning the Internet for all the right reasons.
Imagine you get to the concert of one of your faves, you have a great seat, then in walks that super tall person right in front of you. Well that might ruin your concert experience and this guy understood that. He’s a 6’10” 70-year-old who decided to watch the show standing on his knees so he wouldn’t block anyone’s view. A Twitter user noticed, took a pic and it’s going viral.
In this house we respect this man who realized he was too tall so he watched the Halsey concert on his knees. pic.twitter.com/nN9XVj66Im
— Haley Lough (@HaleyLough) July 26, 2018
Even Halsey saw it and responded that he’s been a longtime fan and came to the meet and greet! He was wearing her merch and the Internet LOVES him.
He came to the meet and greet and has been a fan for a really long time. He was sooo sweet and soooo amazing. I could literally cry rn this is so cute/cool. https://t.co/bKkjapl11l
— h (@halsey) July 26, 2018
AND HES WEARING HER MERCH. How can I love a picture so much
— claire ♡ (@itsclairealex) July 26, 2018