This Halsey Fan Is Winning The Internet Because Of His Act Of Kindness
By Kelly K
|
Jul 31, 2018 @ 6:17 AM
FILE - In this June 1, 2018 file photo, singer Halsey performs on ABC's "Good Morning America" in New York. Halsey has been added as a headliner to the 2018 Billboard Hot 100 Music Festival. The two-day event takes place Aug. 18-19 at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Long Island, New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

This Halsey fan is winning the Internet for all the right reasons.

 

Imagine you get to the concert of one of your faves, you have a great seat, then in walks that super tall person right in front of you. Well that might ruin your concert experience and this guy understood that. He’s a 6’10” 70-year-old who decided to watch the show standing on his knees so he wouldn’t block anyone’s view.  A Twitter user noticed, took a pic and it’s going viral.

Even Halsey saw it and responded that he’s been a longtime fan and came to the meet and greet! He was wearing her merch and the Internet LOVES him.

MORE HERE

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

It’s National Avocado Day; Get Free Guacamole Ariana Grande Explains Why She Changed ‘Pete’ Song Title to ‘Pete Davidson’ The Time I Got On Tory Lanez Tour Bus Chris Pratt Is Seen Smooching Katherine Schwarzenegger The Rock Thanks His Longtime Stunt Double In A BIG Way Nicole Kidman Launches Into HERO Mode…Sort Of
Comments