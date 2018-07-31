This Halsey Fan Is Winning The Internet Because Of His Act Of Kindness

FILE - In this June 1, 2018 file photo, singer Halsey performs on ABC's "Good Morning America" in New York. Halsey has been added as a headliner to the 2018 Billboard Hot 100 Music Festival. The two-day event takes place Aug. 18-19 at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Long Island, New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

This Halsey fan is winning the Internet for all the right reasons.

Imagine you get to the concert of one of your faves, you have a great seat, then in walks that super tall person right in front of you. Well that might ruin your concert experience and this guy understood that. He’s a 6’10” 70-year-old who decided to watch the show standing on his knees so he wouldn’t block anyone’s view. A Twitter user noticed, took a pic and it’s going viral.

In this house we respect this man who realized he was too tall so he watched the Halsey concert on his knees. pic.twitter.com/nN9XVj66Im — Haley Lough (@HaleyLough) July 26, 2018

Even Halsey saw it and responded that he’s been a longtime fan and came to the meet and greet! He was wearing her merch and the Internet LOVES him.

He came to the meet and greet and has been a fan for a really long time. He was sooo sweet and soooo amazing. I could literally cry rn this is so cute/cool. https://t.co/bKkjapl11l — h (@halsey) July 26, 2018

AND HES WEARING HER MERCH. How can I love a picture so much — claire ♡ (@itsclairealex) July 26, 2018

