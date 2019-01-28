This Guy Won A BMW At The U of L Game!!!

BMW of Louisville sponsored the halftime contest, in which one fan was selected to attempt to make a layup, free throw, three-pointer and half-court shot in 30 seconds. Hanlin successfully made the first three, but released his half-court shot just after time expired. As it went in, fans cheered and Hanlin celebrated, but officials decided his shot hadn’t made it in under the 30 seconds.

Fans didn’t like that decision and BMW of Louisville owner Adrian Miron agreed, so Wayne was presented with the brand new car later in the game!!

Wayne Hanlin and wife Caitlin with BMW of Louisville’s Audrey Leis Gossom and Brian Bodong

#FEELGOOD