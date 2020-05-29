This Guy Needs $10,000 To Build An ALF Statue In Connecticut
A resident of New Haven, Connecticut, wants his city to have a proud symbol of one native who made it big: Paul Fusco, voice and puppeteer behind ALF.
Ray Willis wants to build and erect a statue that looks like ALF, the 1980’s sitcom, that he says “will last thousands of years.” But first he needs about $10 grand. Oh yeah…and he has to work out some logistics with the city of New Haven too.
He’s on his way already raising a whopping $250 from 31 contributors.
