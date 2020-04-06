This Guy Made A Coronavirus Mask Out Of…A Jock Strap???
Yep. It’s come to this.
With the city urging all New Yorkers to wear cloth masks when they’re outside, TV personality Emerson Collins posted a TikTok demonstrating his no-sew mask.
“I made a Jockstrap Mask Tutorial because I’m ridiculous,” the actor said in a tweet sharing the video.
In the minutelong clip, Collins demonstrates a simple, three-step method for securing the protective gear to cover the nose and mouth. He then models a variety of looks using the method, showcasing his surprisingly varied collection.
MORE HERE