This Guy Made A Coronavirus Mask Out Of…A Jock Strap???

Apr 6, 2020 @ 11:48am

Yep. It’s come to this.

 

With the city urging all New Yorkers to wear cloth masks when they’re outside, TV personality Emerson Collins posted a TikTok demonstrating his no-sew mask.

“I made a Jockstrap Mask Tutorial because I’m ridiculous,” the actor said in a tweet sharing the video.

 

In the minutelong clip, Collins demonstrates a simple, three-step method for securing the protective gear to cover the nose and mouth. He then models a variety of looks using the method, showcasing his surprisingly varied collection.

 

