This Guy Made A Career Out Of Getting Hired To Do Nothing With People

Calling this a #FeelGood because this guy has managed to carve an unusual career for himself and not really work very hard at it. Shoji Morimoto lives in Japan and loves his job, but he doesn’t try very hard at it. That, in fact, is exactly what makes him so good at it.
He’s 38 and has carved out a niche as a “rent-a-man.” He says “I lend myself out to do nothing, which means I don’t make any special effort,” he told CBS Saturday Morning. “I don’t initiate conversation. I reply to chitchat, but that’s it.” He launched this in 2018, when he was unemployed and opened a Twitter account called “Do Nothing Rent-a-Man” to advertise his services. He now has more than 200,000 followers. He books up to three gigs a day and has completed more than 3,000 so far.
His past gigs include sharing a coffee in silence, sharing cake with someone on their birthday, accompanying people to restaurants and shops, and joining a client on a swing set, he told CBS News. Some of the requests he has turned down include cleaning houses, doing laundry, posing nude, and becoming someone’s friend. He’s apparently even listened to someone confess to murder!!?? Not sure the legalities there…but he says “I’m not a friend or an acquaintance,” “I’m free of the bothersome things that accompany relationships but can ease people’s sense of loneliness.”