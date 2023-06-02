99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

This Guy Lost Weight Eating Nothing But McDonald’s For 100 Days

June 2, 2023 6:04AM EDT
Source: YouTube

Kevin Maginnis says his nickname was “Big Mac”…so that became the inspiration behind a weightloss experiment he launched on Tik Tok. He started off at 238 pounds and vowed to eat nothing but McDonald’s for 100 days. On day 100, he stopped by the Today show to reveal his results…including how his bloodwork changed (for the BETTER!)

He said the key is portion control. He cut all three meals of the day in half and didn’t snack in between.

He was pre-diabetic before, and now his numbers are in the healthy range. His triglycerides were down 205 points and cholesterol was down 65 points!

