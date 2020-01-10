This Guy Just Changed The Proposal Game By Hacking A Disney Classic
Lee Loechler recently proposed to his girlfriend, Sthuthi David, by taking her to a packed theater to see her favorite movie, “Sleeping Beauty”. Little did she know that Lee had spent six months altering the animation of the film’s most iconic scene, changing the characters to look like the couple themselves and altering the storyline to set up his Big Question. This is pro-level proposal stuff!!
The set-up is great, but the magical moment when Lee’s illustrated self tosses the engagement ring to his real-life self.
MORE HERE