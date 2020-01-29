      Weather Alert

This Guy Is Walking From Cincinnati To L.A. For The Best Reason

Jan 29, 2020 @ 1:56pm

Cody O’ Connor is a Cincinnati native and cancer survivor.  He was diagnosed with Ewing’s Sarcoma in his leg as a freshman in high school, he was told I wouldn’t walk without a brace, run or play sports ever again.

Starting May 30th, he’s walking across the country from Cincinnati to L.A. to give people hope that you can do whatever you set your mind to, even if you’ve been told you can’t. He’s calling it the Walk For Hope.

Follow his journey on Instagram @_theovercomer

 

TAGS
Cincinnati Cody O' Connor Los Angeles Walk For Hope walking
POPULAR POSTS
Big Bang Theory Stars Set to Star in a New Show to take Place in Louisville
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
At a Twista Concert, Sign Language Interpreter Becomes the Real Star
Listen Now On Alexa!
Privacy Policy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE