This Guy Is Walking From Cincinnati To L.A. For The Best Reason
Cody O’ Connor is a Cincinnati native and cancer survivor. He was diagnosed with Ewing’s Sarcoma in his leg as a freshman in high school, he was told I wouldn’t walk without a brace, run or play sports ever again.
Starting May 30th, he’s walking across the country from Cincinnati to L.A. to give people hope that you can do whatever you set your mind to, even if you’ve been told you can’t. He’s calling it the Walk For Hope.
Follow his journey on Instagram @_theovercomer