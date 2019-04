Alejandro Aranda is one to watch as he made it into the top 20 last night on ‘American Idol’.

Uche gave the most electric performance of the night by far…was it enough to go through?

17-year-old Madison VanDenburg has been compared to Kelly Clarkson…

Cutie Logan John put a little Spanish twist on some Justin Bieber…

It got savage when the last judgment of the episode pitted Laine Hardy against country singer Tyler Mitchell. Last year, Laine was in this exact position and was sent home!