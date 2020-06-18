This Guy Has Been Epically Pranked For His Birthday A Second Year In A Row
A man in Michigan got pranked for the second year in a row on his birthday.
Last year, Greg Johnson’s friends paid for a billboard that had childhood and teenage pictures of Greg along with his cell phone number, and he got TONS of calls from strangers!! This year…they took it up a notch…involving his brand new car!
The graphics company that did the dirty work is proud!
