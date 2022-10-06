This Guy Found A Date On Tik Tok To His Brother’s Wedding

Steve is 31 and says he hasn’t had much luck with the ladies, so a few months ago he decided to put himself out there on Tik Tok asking for a date to his younger brother’s wedding!

He was floored to eventually get 7.2 million hits and 8,000 messages from women wanting to be his date! Out of them all, Kat Gilbride caught his eye because they were close in age and she lived close to the wedding venue. When they met in person, sparks flew and they had a great time!!