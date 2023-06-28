99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

This Guy Ended Up Getting A Private Flight After A Long Delay

June 28, 2023 7:37AM EDT
Phil Stringer is the star of our story. He lives in Greensboro, NC and was trying to get to Charlotte from Oklahoma and the flight was delayed….for 18 HOURS. He was the only one who waited it out and was the only one on the flight.

He ended up getting the VIP treatment from staff and shared about it on TikTok joking that he bought every seat himself to avoid having to “deal with people.” He said the crew were in good spirits despite having to go back to work at just after midnight….he said, “They had to get called; they were at their hotel, like they were going to go to bed,””I felt so badly because I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, they literally had to come here for me.'”

 

@phil.stringer 18-hour delay turned this flight into a private party! ✈️🥳 Watch how the amazing crew and I made the most of it! #americanairlines #flightattendant #airplanetiktok #privateparty #FlightFun #delayedflight #fyp #viral ♬ Makeba – Jain

Then he became besties with the crew! “We joked, we laughed, we cut up. I exchanged phone numbers with them, like we’re still literally texting today and group messaging.” Now that’s the way to deal with what otherwise would typically be a super annoying situation! 

