This Guinness World Record Looks Attainable

It’s good to have goals… A couple of guys in Idaho recaptured a Guinness World Record they set in 2020…I’ll tell you that one of the guys definitely has the short end of the stick with their role to play.
The record is Most Wet Sponge Strikes To The Face in 30 seconds. Yep… one guy threw 51 wet sponges that hit other in the face in 30 seconds.
David Rush, who has broken more than 200 Guinness records to promote STEM education, teamed with frequent collaborator Jonathan “Hollywood” Hannon to set the record with 43 wet sponge strikes in 2020, but their record was later broken by a pair who managed 47 wet sponges to the face in 30 seconds. so of course…they had to win it back. Oh…and a guy in Yemen beat his own world record by stacking 4 eggs in a tower. The previous record was 3.