This Grandma Charged $45 A Person For Christmas Dinner

Dec 26, 2019 @ 1:45pm

A British grandmother has come up with a way to make some money by preparing Christmas dinner for her family.

52-year-old Hayley Garbutt charges each of the family members $45 for a plate at her dinner table.

Her three children, their partners along with her four grandchildren enjoy a lavish meal thanks to the contribution

”It’s not that I’m being tight,” says Garbutt, “it means I get to spend more in other aspects too like presents.” This year the family dined on an assortment of meats and champagne as well as King prawns, to pizza, to homemade quiches.”

 

