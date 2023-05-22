This Golf Pro Just Lived His Best Life At The PGA Championship!

Source: YouTube

SPORTTTTSSSSSYSPORTSPORTS!

Brooks Koepka won the PGA Championship ( his 5th major and 3rd PGA) this weekend…but perhaps the biggest story was Michael Block. He isn’t on the PGA tour…he’s a golf pro that qualified to play with the biggest names in golf and blew everyone away getting a hole-in-one on the 15th with Rory McIlroy!

It gets better…he saved par on the last hole to secure a spot in the 2024 PGA Championship!

He’s a 46-year-old club golf pro from Mission Viejo, CA that spends his time teaching juniors for his day job when he’s not dazzling at the PGA championship! Before Sunday, the largest paycheck Block had ever won at a golf tournament was $75,000. He earned $309,000 for his 15th-place finish on Sunday. He writes a message on his ball: “Why not?” He had the best finish by a club pro in 30 years! Life-changing weekend for sure!

