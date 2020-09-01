This Feels Like A Guinness World Record Ben Should Attempt
An Idaho man participating in a Guinness World Records weekly challenge successfully set a new record for fastest time to move cookie from the forehead to the mouth.
David Rush has broken more than 150 Guinness records to promote STEM education, participated in the “#GWRchallenge” on social media and used only the muscles in his face to move a cookie from his forehead to his mouth, and then ate it. He got it done in 8.8 seconds and clinched the win.
It’s his determination and concentration that is so impressive…and we think now Ben needs to try this.