      Breaking News
Vote 2020

This Feels Like A Guinness World Record Ben Should Attempt

Sep 1, 2020 @ 8:35am

An Idaho man participating in a Guinness World Records weekly challenge successfully set a new record for fastest time to move cookie from the forehead to the mouth.

David Rush has broken more than 150 Guinness records to promote STEM education, participated in the “#GWRchallenge” on social media and used only the muscles in his face to move a cookie from his forehead to his mouth, and then ate it.  He got it done in 8.8 seconds and clinched the win. 

 

It’s his determination and concentration that is so impressive…and we think now Ben needs to try this.

TAGS
challenge cookie David Rush forehead Guinness World Record GWRChallenge
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Louisville Zoo is Launching New Sloth Exhibit Complete with Meet-And-Greet Opportunity
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE