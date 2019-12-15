This Family’s Christmas Tradition Is Wild & Has Spanned Several Generations
Rectangular candied fruit cake with cake slices on dark background.
This is wild!
It’s a Christmas tradition that’s spanned several generations! This family has been passing down a fruitcake for 141 years… yea, the same fruitcake!!
Tecumseh resident Julie Ruttinger says the Christmas cake was baked way back in 1878 by her great-great-grandmother, Fidelia Ford, who died before anyone had a chance to eat it. In honor of their departed loved one, her family decided to keep the cake instead of eat it — and its been handed down from one generation to the next ever since.
“It’s a great thing,” she says of the rock-hard desert. “It was tradition. It’s a legacy.” Julie took possession of the fruitcake in 2013, when her father — Ford’s great-great-grandson — passed away, she says. Despite its age, the 141-year-old fruitcake doesn’t even come close to the record holder. That honor is held by a 4,176-year-old cake (hang on, WHAT??) that was recovered from an Egyptian tomb, according to the “Guinness Book of World Records.”
It’s currently on display in a Swiss museum.