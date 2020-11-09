This Family Finally Has A Girl After Having 14 Boys!!!
A Michigan couple with 14 sons has welcomed their first daughter nearly three decades after the birth of their first child. Kateri Schwandt gave birth Thursday to Maggie Jayne, who weighed in at 7 pounds, 8 ounces, and entered a world with 14 older brothers. After his daughter’s birth at Mercy Health Saint Mary’s Hospital in Grand Rapids, Jay Schwandt said he and his wife, both 45, “are overjoyed and beyond excited to add Maggie Jayne to our family.”
The Schwandts have been featured for years in local and national news as their family has grown. The couple even have a livestreaming program called 14 Outdoorsmen. Their eldest child, Tyler Schwandt, 28, said his parents thought they would never have a daughter after 14 sons. Both busy parents have somehow managed to earn advanced degrees, even as their family grew. Kateri holds a master’s degree in social work and Jay earned his law degree.
